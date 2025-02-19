Irv Gotti Funeral Brings Out Tons of Hip Hop & R&B Superstars

Irv Gotti's funeral service went down in NYC on Wednesday ... and the late music czar's industry friends all supported his final sendoff!!!

Sources from inside the funeral service tell TMZ Hip Hop that Irv's service brought out the game's biggest stars, alongside his family ... his Murder Inc. artists Ja Rule, Ashanti, Lloyd, Charli Baltimore and Vita were all present, as were Jay-Z, Fat Joe, Steve Stoute, Hype Williams, Benny Boom, Angie Martinez, the Ruff Ryders and more.

"I love you my brother, see you when I get there."



Ja Rule gives a heartfelt speech at Irv Gotti's funeral with Jay-Z seen sitting in the front row. pic.twitter.com/Cjg5nYjgpO — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) February 19, 2025 @ArtOfDialogue_

Ja was captured choking up delivering a passionate eulogy for his lifelong friend, while Hov looked on ... and we're told not a dry eye was in the house when more stories began to flood in.

The homegoing happened at the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York, and we're told following the procession, Irv's friends and fam gave him one last once-around through his Queens neighborhood, stopping at the park where he honed his DJ skills, as well as his childhood home.

The legendary music mogul died on February 5 at the age of 54 after suffering multiple strokes within the past few years.