Trey Songz Releasing New Track Asking Fans for Another Chance

Trey Songz can clearly see what folks are saying about him on Instagram -- but wants fans to know his career has plenty of life -- and love to give!!!

Sources close to Trey tell TMZ Hip Hop he's releasing his new single, "Gimme a Chance," for New Music Friday tomorrow ... a track that will shed light on everything that has happened to the R&B superstar in the public eye

The song will touch on topics of redemption and reconciliation -- not just romantically, but in the broader sense -- think someone who knows they've messed up, but is owning it somewhat and asking for another shot. One thing missing from the song is an apology to anyone he might have wronged.

Some of the more passionate lyrics include, "I got knives in my back / But it's time, b****, I'm back ... Just tell me that you tryna make it work / Cause I wanna make it right with you."

Back in November, Trey was ordered to pay $11 million to the Maryland cop he assaulted during a hotel tryst, and still has a handful of unresolved cases.

We're told Trey's contract ended with his longtime label, Atlantic Records, and he has been releasing music independently, distributed by Virgin.

He's seen some of his artist stock slip these past couple of years and has been written off by many in some regards ... but is "ready" to show and prove like it's 2009 all over again!!!

Trey's been giving the fans that nostalgia touch as a co-headliner on the Millennium Tour 2025 with Omarion and Bow Wow ... and fans privy to the show will experience the new material.

