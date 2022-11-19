Trey Songz Denies Beating Woman in New York City, Police Report Filed

Trey Songz is on the police's radar in New York after a woman claims he brutalized her last month -- a claim he's calling BS on ... TMZ has learned.

NYPD sources tell us the alleged victim filed a report in late October, claiming Trey punched her in the face repeatedly while inside a bowling alley bathroom. We're told she also alleges TS dragged her by her hair ... and that she was taken to the hospital for what cops noted were visible minor injuries.

Our sources say the woman is a worker at this establishment, but it's unclear what might've precipitated this. There's not much context beyond her account ... although, our sources say the woman recognized Trey and identified him by name to the police after the fact.

In any case ... we're told there's now an active case for this, and the cops are interested in talking to Trey at the very least. This is certainly not the greatest news for him, considering other accusations hurled at him these past few years. An NYPD spokesperson confirms to TMZ that the investigation into this is ongoing.

As we've reported ... Trey was sued for rape recently, but the case was dismissed over a statute of limitations. There've been other instances of alleged sexual impropriety attributed to the singer as well -- all of which he's denied and characterized as a shakedown.

Play video content TMZ.com

He's also been accused of being violent with people -- including women -- in the past.