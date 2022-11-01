Trey Songz Rape Civil Case Dismissed, Statute Of Limitations Passed

Trey Songz is no longer facing a civil suit for an alleged rape in 2016, because the case has been dismissed after legal documents show the statute of limitations ran out on the allegations.

The docs, obtained by TMZ, show Songz's suit was thrown out Monday after Trey's legal team successfully argued the statute of limitations expired long before the woman -- who filed anonymously as a Jane Doe -- filed her complaint.

As we reported, the woman filed the lawsuit earlier this year -- claiming she had a consensual sexual relationship with Songz, but alleges the singer suddenly turned into a "savage rapist" on March 24, 2016.

The statute of limitations in CA is only a length of 2 years -- meaning the woman would've needed to file in March 2018 at the latest ... but instead filed 6 years after the alleged rape.