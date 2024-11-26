Trey Songz Ordered to Pay $11M to Beaten Up Cop

Trey Songz has been ordered to write a pretty hefty check ... in connection with a battery case filed last year.

In new court documents obtained by TMZ ... the singer has been ordered to pay Tyrelle Dunn -- a Maryland Capitol police officer who says he was injured after he tried to rescue his wife from Songz's hotel room in 2021 -- more than $11 million in damages.

TMZ broke the story at the time ... Songz was accused of misconduct while in Sin City for his 37th birthday back in Nov. 2021. The "Bottoms Up" artist allegedly brought a group of women back to his hotel room at The Cosmopolitan ... which is where Dunn alleged in his lawsuit that his wife screamed for help and said she was being held against her will.

Dunn said he tried to intervene to help his wife, but was attacked by Songz and his security ... an incident he says caused him serious injuries, including fractured eye sockets and scarring that caused him to miss work.

While Songz was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing in April 2022, Dunn later sued the chart-topper. The docs say Songz never responded, which eventually led to the default judgment being entered against him.

A Las Vegas judge has ruled Dunn will get a payday for this ordeal -- awarding millions to the man to cover past medical expenses, past pain and suffering, and punitive damages.