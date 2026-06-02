Damon Dash Rips Jay-Z's Roots Picnic Freestyle, Afro

If You're Coming for Me, Look the Part!!!

Damon Dash is firing back at Jay-Z after his former Roc-A-Fella partner dissed him at the Roots Picnic ... and Damon isn't feeling the bars ... or the hair.

Speaking with "The Art of Dialogue," Damon dismissed the freestyle as recycled material, claiming Jay was leaning on old jokes and wasn't delivering the sharp lyricism he once brought to the table.

Take a listen ... Damon didn't stop at the lyrics.

Damon said he actually felt a little sorry for HOV, arguing the rap icon looks uncomfortable still performing decades into his career. He claimed the younger Jay-Z never enjoyed the spotlight and suggested seeing him onstage now felt more "embarrassing" than impressive.

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Then came the fashion and grooming critique as Damon repeatedly mocked Jay's hairstyle ... saying he could barely focus on the lyrics because he was distracted by the look. He even offered some unsolicited advice for Jay's upcoming Yankee Stadium performances ... telling him to get a fade, throw on a Yankees cap and bring back the flashy style fans remember.

The most eyebrow-raising comment may have been Damon's claim Jay still brings up his name because it keeps him relevant.

Damon also trashed the freestyle itself ... calling it "bad" and "terrible ... and suggested that years ago, the Jay would've been more clever.

Damon wasn't alone in getting dissed ... Jay-Z got a lot off his chest, also calling out some of the biggest names in hip-hop, from Nicki Minaj and Drake to Kanye West and more.