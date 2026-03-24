Jay-Z Adamant Picking Kendrick Lamar For Super Bowl Gig Wasn’t Drake Diss

Jay-Z is finally setting the record straight on claims he tapped Kendrick Lamar for the Super Bowl LIX halftime show as a way to take a dig at Drake ... claiming that just ain't the case in a new interview, saying K-Dot was simply the hottest artist around!

Hov, in a GQ interview with Frazier Tharpe this week, addressed allegations that selecting Lamar for the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show was a move against Drizzy, who was in the middle of an intense feud with Kendrick at the time.

Jay-Z insisted picking the "Not Like Us" rapper wasn't about taking sides, but because Kendrick was killin' it.

"I chose the guy that was having a monster year. I think it was the right choice," Jay-Z said. "It wasn't in some sort of alliance to a battle. What I care about them two guys battling? What’s that got to do with me? Have at it. Have fun."

"They drag everybody in it, like everyone’s part of this conspiracy to undermine Drake, I guess. But, it’s like, what the f***? Like what?!? I’m f****** Jay-Z! All due respect to them. I’m f****** Hov. Respectfully, for what?!"

Jay-Z also pointed out that Kendrick and Drake were beefing way before -- it just reached its peak around the time he picked the rapper for the gig.

Jay wasn't the only big celeb accused of picking sides. LeBron James attended Kendrick's Juneteenth "Pop Out" concert in 2024 ... which Drake took personally, covering his King James tattoo and changing a line in one of his songs that paid homage to Bron.