LeBron James Recites 'Not Like Us,' Lauren Sanchez Dances As Jeff Bezos Records

LeBron James and Drake's severed friendship is past the point of no return -- the Lakers superstar was spotted rapping to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" in Cannes this week ... and to make matters worse for the 6ix God, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were vibing along, too!!

The video is making rounds on social media on Tuesday ... showing Bron's table -- including his wife, Savannah, and business partner Maverick Carter -- jamming to K. Dot's famous Drizzy diss while vacationing in France.

While LeBron elected not to go entirely word for word, especially during the most damning anti-Drake lyrics, Savannah yelled "A minorrrrrrr" with her whole chest.

The most hilarious part of the moment comes in a second clip ... when the person recording the whole thing captured the new Mrs. Bezos dancing her face off -- with the Amazon billionaire grinning from ear to ear as he documents it for himself.

It certainly looks like the whole slew of A-listers were enjoying themselves at the La Guérite restaurant -- which is a spot LeBron has visited several times in the past.

Drake hasn't shied away from his frustrations with the King -- he's since changed his own song lyrics and got his tattoo of James covered up in the months following the four-time champ's appearance at Lamar's "Pop Out" in June 2024.