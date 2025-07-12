LeBron James Busts a Move at Bad Bunny's Puerto Rico Residency Debut

Forget about his moves on the basketball court -- LeBron James showed off his dancing skills at the opening night of Bad Bunny's Puerto Rico residency!

Lebron James y Bad Bunny compartiendo en su primer concierto mientras cantan “Titi me preguntó” pic.twitter.com/KJ9aRJyYdz — Migue 🦦🏟️ (@Miguel_G_1_1) July 12, 2025 @Miguel_G_1_1

The Los Angeles Lakers star entertained the roaring crowd at the Puerto Rican-born superstar's concert in San Juan Friday night ... hopping on stage as he got down to the music.

LeBron, decked out in blue joggers, a floral-print button down and a yellow bucket hat, seriously looked like he was having the time of his life as he vibed to "Titi me preguntó" and recorded the experience. He hasn't posted any footage he shot on his phone yet ... but he clearly took home some serious memories.

He received a warm welcome from fans, who cheered and clapped for him -- and chanted "MVP" -- as he waved from his VIP area at one point in the night.

¡Benito! Estoy en el aeropuerto de Los Ángeles ahora mismo, ¡voy a verte! Me enteré de lo que tienes planeado para mañana por la noche. 👀. LFG! 🔥🔥🔥🫡 — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 10, 2025 @KingJames

It was no secret the NBA star was planning to support BB -- he tweeted Thursday, in Spanish, he was en route to Puerto Rico ... the same day his son Bronny James made his big ESPN debut at his Los Angeles Lakers Summer League game vs. the Dallas Mavericks.

Play video content Instagram/@coliseopr

Maybe it was a good thing LB missed the game ... 'cause Bronny ended up missing a potential game-winning three-pointer right before the buzzer rang.

LeBron's support of Bad Bunny comes as it appears rapper Drake covered up his LeBron "Irish 23" jersey tattoo with one highlighting OKC's Shai-Gilgeous-Alexander's jersey. ICYMI, the pro athlete has shown support for Kendrick Lamar in recent months ... who we all know has some serious beef with Drake.

But, LeBron had plenty of fans Friday night as he supported Bad Bunny.