LeBron James' Mega-Mansion Taking Shape In Beverly Hills

The King's new palace is taking shape ... check out some recent images of the mega-mansion LeBron James is building in Beverly Hills -- it's getting closer and closer to completion.

The latest video of the Southern California property was shot a couple weeks ago ... and it shows the home LBJ will one day move into is going to be a massive one.

There appear to be two structures on the 2.5-acre land ... and both look like they'll have plenty of space for the James Gang, their cars and a friend or six.

James purchased the property back in 2020 for around $37 million ... and promptly tore it down to rubble. In 2023, he began construction on the new compound -- and as you can see, it doesn't seem like it'll be long before he's relaxing in it.

The dwelling sits on a big hill and promises to give James and his guests panoramic views of downtown Los Angeles once it's finally done.