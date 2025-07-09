LeBron James' Mega-Mansion Taking Shape In Beverly Hills
LeBron James Mega-Mansion Taking Shape
The King's new palace is taking shape ... check out some recent images of the mega-mansion LeBron James is building in Beverly Hills -- it's getting closer and closer to completion.
The latest video of the Southern California property was shot a couple weeks ago ... and it shows the home LBJ will one day move into is going to be a massive one.
There appear to be two structures on the 2.5-acre land ... and both look like they'll have plenty of space for the James Gang, their cars and a friend or six.
James purchased the property back in 2020 for around $37 million ... and promptly tore it down to rubble. In 2023, he began construction on the new compound -- and as you can see, it doesn't seem like it'll be long before he's relaxing in it.
The dwelling sits on a big hill and promises to give James and his guests panoramic views of downtown Los Angeles once it's finally done.
All the luxury amenities, of course, will be necessary for the NBA legend ... because with his illustrious basketball career ending soon, free time at home might not be scarce.