LeBron James Backs Out of Met Gala Due To Knee Injury

LeBron James (knee) is officially listed as OUT for Monday's Met Gala.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar broke the news himself just minutes ago ... stating the ailment he suffered in Game 5 of the first-round matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves has forced him to miss the annual event.

"Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won't be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on!"

James -- who was honorary chair for 2025 -- said Savannah will still attend in his absence.

"Hate to miss a historical event! My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done! 🙏🏾🫡🤎✨✨✨"

Some haters thought the 40-year-old was using the knee as an excuse for falling to Anthony Edwards and the Wolves, but if he's not even able to hit the Met Gala because of it ... it sure seems like he's really going through it right now.