LeBron James Booed Outside Fanatics Fest in New York City, on Video

LeBron James had to deal with some salty fans outside a New York City event Saturday night ... with angry pedestrians hurling insults at the basketball legend.

TMZ has obtained video of the NBA's all-time leading scorer walking into Fanatics Fest this weekend surrounded by his entourage ... and, while no one made a move to get into a physical altercation with the 6'9" star, they let him know he's got no love from the Big Apple.

Check out the clip ... Lebron's getting more boos than when he bailed on Cleveland to take his talents to South Beach back in the day -- with fans calling him "Le-Bum" and otherwise trying to get in his head.

Of course, LeBron's used to criticism ... so, he doesn't give the bystanders even a second look -- striding past them into the venue like the VIP he is.

It's not a shock New Yorkers don't love LeBron ... after all, he's regularly demolished the Knicks during his 22-year career -- averaging 26.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game across 61 regular season games.

And, the one time he matched up against the squad in the playoffs, he led the Heat past them in five games on the way to his first NBA title.