LeBron James Shrugs Off Criticism After Early Playoff Exit, Not Losing Sleep!

The LeBron James haters are out in full force after the Lakers were abruptly booted from the postseason ... but the King doesn't seem to be fazed one bit -- claiming he's not losing any sleep in his early offseason.

The four-time champion opened up during a chat with Steve Nash on the "Mind The Game" podcast ... when the Hall of Famer asked James about the narratives surrounding the team's early elimination.

Nash asked one of the main questions on everyone's minds -- how did the Lakers lose to the Timberwolves when they have James and Luka Doncic, one of the top players in the league, on the same roster??

"It's never just about me and Luka," James said.

"It was always Minnesota versus the Lakers. I am at a point in my career now where, you know, I don't lose sleep over that, 'How did me and Luka lose?' Well, yeah, there's eight other guys on the floor!"

The 21-time All-Star emphasized that basketball is a team sport and the Lakers' roster is still a work in progress ... a point in which Nash agreed, noting the Timberwolves are much further along in that category.

"You guys are a developing roster," Nash said. "You traded for a big generational piece, but that doesn't mean the roster is balanced [or] fully formed ... like Minnesota."

Of course, the Lakers will be making moves this offseason to get the team on track ... and LeBron -- who injured his knee during the first-round series -- is prioritizing recovery and spending time with his family.

As for retirement talk, James stated the subject hasn’t been brought up yet.

"Haven't had the conversation with the family yet as far as me going forward or whatever the case may be, but we'll see what happens," James said.