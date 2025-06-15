Dalton Knecht Says He & LeBron James 'Could Run It' In L.A. 'For Another 5, 10 Years'

Play video content TMZ.com

Lakers fans hoping to see more of the King and Knecht might get their wish ... 'cause Dalton Knecht tells TMZ Sports he and LeBron James could absolutely "run it" in L.A. for another half-decade plus.

Knecht, of course, was almost dealt to Charlotte in a trade last season ... but when we got him out at LAX on Friday, he told us despite the near move, he definitely wants to remain in the purple and gold.

And, he said he can see a scenario where he does that for several more seasons with James.

"He said he can play another 5, 10 years," Knecht said of his Hall of Fame-bound teammate.

"So, me and 'Bron could run it for another five, 10 years. Why not?!"

For Knecht, the timeline makes sense. He's just 23 years old and is coming off a successful rookie campaign. For LeBron, it's a bit harder to see ... as he is, after all, 40 years old.

But, then again, James hasn't showed many signs of slowing down ... and if the Lakers do decide to keep Knecht out of trade talks -- perhaps a whole lot more of Nos. 4 and 23 are on the horizon.