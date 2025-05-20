Tom Brady, Logan Paul To Compete Against Fans In 'Fanatics Games'

A bunch of Average Joes and Janes will get a chance to go head-to-head with the biggest names in sports and entertainment ... and if that wasn't cool enough, there's also nearly $2 million in prizes on the line!!

The folks at Fanatics are taking things up a notch at this year's annual "Fanatics Fest" in NYC from June 20-22 ... launching a competition consisting of 50 celebs and 50 regular folks who will participate in eight sports-themed challenges with high stakes.

The event is called "Fanatics Games" ... and names like Tom Brady, Kevin Durant, Cody Rhodes, James Harden, Jayden Daniels, Liv Morgan and IShowSpeed are all slated to participate for the celebs.

The showdown will consist of tests in football, basketball, soccer, baseball, hockey, WWE, UFC and golf ... and whoever wins the whole shebang gets a whopping ONE MILLION BUCKS.

Second and third places ain't too shabby either ... as a Ferrari 812 GTS and LeBron James 2003-04 Topps Chrome Gold Refractor card (with an estimated $250k value) are also up for grabs, respectively.