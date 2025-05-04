‘All American’ Actor Wants Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter on TV Show

Play video content TMZSports.com

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are making waves in football, and they now have an open invite to venture into Hollywood, too ... 'cause "All American" actor Kareem Grimes, who wants the NFL rookies to guest star on his show!!

Grimes -- who portrays Preach in the hit series -- spoke with TMZ Sports after the football drama's seventh season wrapped up this week ... and he actually had three names in mind when we asked which jocks he'd love to see join the fun.

"Shedeur and Travis have been in front of cameras," Grimes said, "They have their own YouTube channel, so I'm pretty sure you put 'em in a space, they'll thrive!"

"With a little coaching, they'll thrive!"

Grimes -- who appeared in the movie "Jarhead" and the show "S.W.A.T" -- also threw out the idea of including Ray Ray McCloud, a wide receiver of the Atlanta Falcons who is a loyal fan of the show.

Funny enough, we also caught up with actor Devale Ellis -- who played receiver for the Lions and Browns -- this week ... and he, too, shared which NFL players he believes can be actors ... and his picks are ATL heavy.

"I'm telling y'all, look out for Bijan Robinson and KhaDarel Hodge," Ellis said.

Ellis also shared his thoughts on Sanders slippin' in the draft ... and Tom Brady's name came up in the conversation.

