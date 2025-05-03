Ex-Browns Star Eric Metcalf Predicts Greatness From Shedeur Sanders

Play video content TMZSports.com

Football fans around the world were baffled when projected first-round pick Shedeur Sanders fell all the way to Day 3 in last weekend's NFL draft ... but former Browns great Eric Metcalf thinks it's a blessing in disguise -- telling TMZ Sports the QB can now play "carefree."

We caught up with the former Browns running back and wide receiver ... and he seems certain the former Colorado superstar's stock plummeted to No. 144 not because of his talent -- but his overwhelming confidence.

"All of the scouts, all of the teams said that he was accurate, he could throw the ball ... everything you wanted from a quarterback,” Metcalf said. "And for him to not get drafted in the first, second or third round is kinda a slap in his face and we all know what it was about."

Metcalf didn't wanna call Sanders "cocky" ... but defended the rookie -- saying that's exactly the mentality all players should have.

Metcalf knows a thing or two about what it takes to be a great prospect -- he was a 13th overall pick to the Browns back in 1989 ... and went on to have a solid NFL career, making three Pro Bowls.

"I don’t know how you are good in this sport if you aren’t confident and cocky," he added.

All of that aside ... Metcalf thinks there is a silver lining for Shedeur – he has less pressure on him as a fifth-round pick than he would if he were taken at the top of the draft.