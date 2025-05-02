MLB's Jose Ramirez Does Shedeur Sanders Celebration After Walk-Off Win

Shedeur Sanders is already making a serious impact in Cleveland ... 'cause Guardians star Jose Ramirez broke out the Browns' new signal callers' signature celebration after a massive walk-off win on Thursday!

In case you missed it, Ramirez sealed the 4-3 win in the 10th inning against the Toronto Blue Jays after a stolen base put the perennial All-Star in scoring position. Then came the walk-off.

FYI, Ramirez became the first Cleveland baseball player to notch 250 steals and 250 homers.

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez earned a massive walk-off win. and sent a message of support to Shedeur Sanders.



After Ramirez crossed home plate, he celebrated by busting out the "wrist flex" gesture put on the map by Shedeur.

Sanders made the celly popular in 2023 when he starred on the Colorado Buffaloes football team ... and flexed an Audemars Piguet watch. Shedeur says he's actually been doing the "perfect timing" move since high school.

Of course, Sanders is the new star in The Land after he was drafted in the 5th round of the NFL Draft with the 144th overall pick ... something like 140 picks after he was expected to go.

