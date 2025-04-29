Shedeur Sanders Arrives in Cleveland Following NFL Draft Slide

Shedeur Sanders is 10 toes down in Northeast Ohio ... the Cleveland Browns' notable fifth-round selection just arrived at the team's facility after a whirlwind draft weekend.

Sanders posted video to his Instagram on Tuesday ... showing him working his way through the team's building in Berea with a black duffel bag over his shoulder.

It comes 72 hours after the 23-year-old saw one of the most shocking draft slides in recent memory. After many expected he could go as early as the top five, he didn't hear his name called until the final day of the event.

Despite the craziness ... Shedeur is still thankful for the chance to compete -- expressing his gratefulness to the Browns for the opportunity.

We caught up with his father, Deion Sanders, at LAX to hear his thoughts on what transpired on Monday ... and all he could do was praise the Man Upstairs.

"You know how good God is," he said.

With rookie minicamp set to kick off in a few weeks, Coach Prime's son will look to prove the haters and the doubters wrong.

No matter how it plays out, one thing's for sure -- the Dawgs are barking in excitement in The Land ... with Browns radio guy Je'Rod Cherry telling us the vibes are high after it was announced Sanders was coming to town.

Cherry -- who won three Super Bowls alongside Tom Brady on the New England Patriots -- told TMZ Sports he knows what it's like to play alongside a quarterback with something to prove ... and even if he doesn't get the starting gig, his spot is cemented on the roster.