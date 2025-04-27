Shedeur Sanders Draft Day Prank Call Made by Falcons DC's Son, Fesses Up in Apology

The Shedeur Sanders draft day prank call mystery has officially been solved ... with the son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich admitting he was the person behind the cruel joke, calling it a "tremendous mistake."

Jax Ulbrich, the college sophomore son of the former NY Jets interim head coach, fessed up Sunday afternoon in a social media post.

"On Friday night I made a tremendous mistake. Shedeur, what I did was completely inexcusable, embarrassing, and shameful. I'm so sorry I took away from your moment, it was selfish and childish. I could never imagine getting ready to celebrate one of the greatest moments of your life and I made a terrible mistake and messed with that moment," Jax wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you for accepting my call earlier today, I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me," the 21-year-old said in closing, before tagging Sanders online.

Of course, the prank call on Friday, as the NFL Draft's second and third rounds played out, only added insult to injury for Shedeur ... who had expected to be drafted the previous night, near the top of the very first round.

When the call came, Shedeur and his family thought the long wait was finally over -- but alas it was not.

There was near immediate belief the prank could've been someone from inside the NFL family ... as Shedeur got a new phone for draft night, so teams could contact him. No one else supposedly had the number.

After video from the prankster's side of the call was released, people began to identify Jax -- who plays running back at Div. 3 Berry College -- from the clip.

The Falcons, who hired Jeff Ulbrich as DC this offseason after he was let go by the Jets, also issued a statement, explaining what happened, and saying they're in contact with the league office.

Shedeur, who was ultimately drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the 5th round with the 144th pick, has yet to comment publicly on Jax's apology.