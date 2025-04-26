Shedeur Sanders Finally Selected on Third Day of NFL Draft, Picked By Browns

The wait is over for Shedeur Sanders -- after going unselected in the first two days of the 2025 NFL Draft, Deion's son finally has an NFL home with the Cleveland Browns.

The former Colorado quarterback was the 144th overall pick ... making him a fifth-round selection.

Shedeur seemed relieved once his name was called ... which is understandable, considering many thought he'd be off the board in the first.

Remember, the 23-year-old QB was believed to be highly coveted talent ... and at one point, got chatter as a potential top-five pick.

Play video content Instagram/@deionsandersjr

Even his father, NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, believed he’d go that high -- and the family threw a huge draft party on Thursday, where Shedeur ended the night with a music performance.

That night, Sanders said falling out of the first round added "more fuel to the fire" and that "tomorrow is the day, we're going to be happy regardless."

Well, Friday wasn't his day either ... but the anticipation ended once and for all on Saturday.

Sanders' drop is the biggest storyline of the draft ... and some resorted to speculating whether NFL owners were colluding against him.

President Donald Trump even weighed in on Sanders on Friday ... saying owners were "STUPID" to pass on him.

Sanders joins a pretty crowded QB room -- the Orange and Brown currently have Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel, the latter being taken in the third round on Friday.

They also still have Deshaun Watson ... but there's a strong chance he's played his last down of football for the organization as he recovers from an Achilles injury.

Sanders began his football career at Jackson State ... racking up 70 passing touchdowns over his freshman and sophomore seasons.

He spent his last two seasons at Colorado, where he threw for 64 touchdowns and picked up numerous accolades, including the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, along with major NIL deals with brands like Nike and Gatorade.