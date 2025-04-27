Brandon Jacobs Says Jaxson Dart's a Better Fit for Giants Than Shedeur Sanders

Play video content TMZSports.com

The New York Giants' decision to choose Jaxson Dart over Shedeur Sanders has ruffled some feathers, but two-time Super Bowl champ Brandon Jacobs tells TMZ Sports the G-Men made the right move, saying the ex-Ole Miss QB is a better fit for the team!

Jacobs -- Giants running back from 2005 to 2011 -- expressed adulation for his former team's first-round picks during the NFL Draft on Thursday, after they selected Abdul Carter at No. 3, before trading up to land Dart at 25.

"I give them an A+," Jacobs said of the Giants' draft day. "No question, A+."

However, that's not been the opinion of some Big Blue fans ... who were frustrated by the decision to trade away draft capital for Dart, especially since Sanders was still on the board.

Jacobs, 42, hears the outrage, but explains that Dart's dual-threat abilities and playmaking against tougher, top-tier teams in college give him the edge over Shedeur.

"Playing against Alabama, Georgia, and LSU, teams like that consistently, I think that's something to say," Jacobs said.

Jacobs also believes Dart could one day lead the Giants back to the top of the NFC East -- when he's ready to start.

As for Sanders' future, Jacobs likes the former Colorado QB and sympathizes with him sliding down the draft board ... though he believes he'll find success in the league. As you know, Sanders got picked by the Browns, being the 144th overall pick.

But in terms of dropping in the draft, Jacobs knows about that personally.

The 6'4" RB was a 4th-round pick in the 2005 draft ... who went on to become a starter who won two Super Bowls (XLII, XLVI) with the Giants.

"My advice is it's not where you start at, it's where you finish," Jacobs told us. "Someone is gonna draft him, he's gonna find a home and be successful there."

"I love Shedeur, like I really do. I just think for my team, the Giants, we need a guy that's interested in pulling the ball down and running it."

BTW, Jacobs isn't hopping on the bandwagon. He wanted Dart months ago, previously predicting in January that his G-Men should find a way to land the signal caller.