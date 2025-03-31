NFL Prospect Jaxson Dart Kills Turkey ... During Hunting Trip

Play video content X/@TylerJordan

Jaxson Dart's taking a break from NFL Draft prep, heading into the woods for a day of hunting ... where the star quarterback bagged himself a big ol' turkey (or at least we think ... we live in L.A.)!

The Ole Miss signal caller -- projected to be a first-round draft pick in April -- was out and about in the Georgia wilderness with his friend and well-known hunter Tyler Jordan.

In a video shared by Jordan, the 6'2" QB, decked out in hunting gear, is seen walking toward the camera with a huge smile and a lifeless turkey in hand.

"Let's go," the 21-year-old said while high-fiving everyone. "Let's f***ing go!"

It's clear Jordan's super proud of Jaxson's haul ... something he wrote in the caption to the clip.

"This is one I’ll remember forever," Jordan said. "Jaxson Dart's reaction reminds me why turkey hunting is so special. Nothing beats your first successful hunt in the spring woods."

The hunting trip comes just a few days after Dart went off at the Ole Miss Pro Day in front of NFL scouts, showcasing good arm strength and accuracy.

Dart also met with NY Giants quarterback coach Shea Tierney at Pro Day ... something surely that excites G-Men Super Bowl champ Brandon Jacobs, who recently spoke to us about his former squad selecting a QB with the third overall pick.

After the nice Pro Day performance, Dart -- who threw for 72 touchdowns in his three years at Ole Miss -- is projected by many to go in the first round of the NFL Draft.