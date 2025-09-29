Jaxson Dart Jersey Sales Skyrocket After Giants Debut, Best-Selling NFL Gear!

Giants fans' morale ain't the only thing surging after Jaxson Dart's first career start -- jersey sales are, too -- 'cause the 22-year-old rookie signal caller owns the NFL's most popular jersey!

Fanatics -- the official e-commerce partner of the National Football League -- tells us sales for Dart's #6 Big Blue jersey went through the roof after Jaxson led the NYG to their first win of the season against the previously undefeated (2-0) Chargers on Sunday.

The surge meant Dart outsold perennial superstars like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen.

In fact, Fanatics says they sold more Dart jerseys on Sunday than on any day since he was drafted with the 25th overall pick in April.

It should come as no shock ... Giants fans were largely ecstatic when G-Men head coach Brian Daboll pulled the trigger, sitting Russell Wilson (who largely struggled in week 1 & 3), and elevating Dart to starter.

While Jaxson didn't exactly light up the field throwing the ball, he made a handful of nice plays -- and protected the football -- in the win.

Dart threw for 1 touchdown and 111 yards, while also rushing for 54 yards and a touchdown.

After the game, Jaxson opened up on the first of what he hopes will be many wins as an NFL starter.

"This experience was a special one, being my first one," Dart said, "and I'm just grateful to have the guys around me that I had."

Play video content New York Giants