Russell Wilson Says He's 'Not Done' After Getting Benched For Jaxson Dart

Russell Wilson isn't ready to give up on his NFL career after losing his starting job to a rookie -- the new-New York Giants backup met with the media for the first time after being named QB2 ... and he made it clear he's still got gas left in the tank.

Wilson, 36, spoke after practice on Wednesday ... days after he threw two interceptions and zero touchdowns in the Giants' 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium on "Sunday Night Football."

The disappointing performance opened the door for Jaxson Dart ... who head coach Brian Daboll named the starter on Tuesday. Despite losing the gig, Russ isn't phased ... nor is he worried about his future.

"I think for me, personally, I'm not done," Wilson said. "I've got so much belief in myself, and I know what I'm capable of."

"For me personally, I'm not done. I've got so much belief in myself and I know what I'm capable of. I know I can help this football team if that comes up."



- Russell Wilson pic.twitter.com/ULlDW9k4st — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) September 24, 2025 @SNYGiants

Wilson -- who won SBl XLVIII -- said he was able to show that in Week 2, when he threw for 450 passing yards and three touchdowns on the road against the Dallas Cowboys. He does, however, understand the NFL is a business.

"You control your attitude, you control your gratitude, and those two things are important to me because I love the game, I love the process, and I respect it," Wilson said.

He also reflected on his visit to the Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital on Tuesday ... saying the kids' resilience gave him a better perspective on how to handle challenges.

Wilson also made it clear that he's not requesting a trade out of the Big Apple. Russ -- who signed a one-year deal with NYG in March -- wants to stay and help Dart, the Giants' first-round pick, prepare to be his best self on the football field.

"I'm not giving up on us," Wilson said, "or this season."