Russell Wilson Visits Children's Hospital Day of New York Giants Benching

Russell Wilson might have lost his job as the starting quarterback of the New York Giants on Tuesday, but that didn't stop him from making a bunch of kids' days -- he made a special visit to a local hospital to raise spirits for patients.

Wilson shared the photos from his trip to the Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital after the news broke Jaxson Dart would be taking over under center in the Big Apple ... while including the caption, "With god, nothing is impossible. Grateful for his healing power!!!"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Wilson's followers flooded the comments with support ... letting him know they still have his back no matter where he sits on the depth chart.

"We still rock with you Russ for who you are," someone wrote. "God is good all the time! And tell the giants to get an O-line because no matter whose back there same ish gonna happen! Just look at who just left and how's he doing now! Russ keep just being you my brother."

Wilson also posted a bible verse around the same time the reports came out ... which read, "Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us."

The benching marks a massive shift for the Giants ... who have started the season 0-3 after a 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Dart -- the 25th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft -- will now have the chance to show the organization what he has to offer after a strong preseason.

In three games, the 22-year-old completed 32 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns.