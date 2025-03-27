Russell Wilson Hits Knicks Game After Inking Deal With New York Giants

Russell Wilson put pen to paper on his New York Giants contract less than 24 hours ago ... but he's already getting some reps in -- throwing passes to fans while sitting courtside at a Knicks game!

Mr. Unlimited made the trip across the Hudson River to catch some hoops at the Garden, with New York welcoming James Harden and the Clippers into town.

It was a warm reception for the Giants' newest signal caller ... who tossed an autographed ball a few rows up.

He didn't hit the game up alone ... his wife Ciara settled in to watch the matchup right alongside him -- and was with him when he inked his one-year deal with the team.

They weren't the only big names in attendance ... Chris Rock and Ed Sheeran were also spotted roaming Celebrity Row.

With the New York Yankees back in town for Opening Day ... Jazz Chisholm Jr., Marcus Stroman and Devin Williams spent their last bit of downtime at the game. Like Wilson ... they were met with cheers from the New York faithful.