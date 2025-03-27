Russell Wilson Hits Knicks Game After Inking Deal With New York Giants
Russell Wilson put pen to paper on his New York Giants contract less than 24 hours ago ... but he's already getting some reps in -- throwing passes to fans while sitting courtside at a Knicks game!
Mr. Unlimited made the trip across the Hudson River to catch some hoops at the Garden, with New York welcoming James Harden and the Clippers into town.
giving @DangeRussWilson a New York welcome 🤝 pic.twitter.com/bQSSEsc0hA— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 27, 2025 @nyknicks
It was a warm reception for the Giants' newest signal caller ... who tossed an autographed ball a few rows up.
He didn't hit the game up alone ... his wife Ciara settled in to watch the matchup right alongside him -- and was with him when he inked his one-year deal with the team.
Ready for New York 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Y1BQ27TGuT— New York Giants (@Giants) March 26, 2025 @Giants
They weren't the only big names in attendance ... Chris Rock and Ed Sheeran were also spotted roaming Celebrity Row.
With the New York Yankees back in town for Opening Day ... Jazz Chisholm Jr., Marcus Stroman and Devin Williams spent their last bit of downtime at the game. Like Wilson ... they were met with cheers from the New York faithful.
YANKEES IN THE BUILDING!!!!!— Claud (@claudizzle_027) March 27, 2025 @claudizzle_027
Jazz Chisholm,Marcus Stromam and Devin Williams@TalkinYanks @TalkinBaseball_ pic.twitter.com/GBq8rLTetX
Unfortunately, the Knicks could not seal the deal against L.A. ... losing to the Clippers by a final score of 126-113.