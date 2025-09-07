2025 NFL Kickoff WAGs -- Know Your Tay, B, CiCis!

The NFL is back ... and the wives and girlfriends (and one VERY famous fiancée) are all ready to catch their men in action!!

The 2025 season brings big names like Ciara, Cardi B and Normani -- CiCi is happily married to Giants quarterback Russell Wilson, the rapper is seeing Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs and the Fifth Harmony member is engaged to Steelers pass catcher DK Metcalf.

Taylor Swift will see much more TV time this season (sorry, haters) -- she got engaged to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce last month.

Some newbies are joining NFL WAG life for the first time ... like Leanna Hunter, for example ... who married Jaguars WR/CB Travis Hunter during the offseason and announced last month she secretly gave birth to the Heisman winner's son.