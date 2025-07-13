Olivia Culpo Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are officially parents -- The couple just welcomed their first child!

The former Miss Universe made the exciting announcement in an IG post on Sunday, sharing a close up photo of their new bundle of joy.

Olivia revealed her name, too ... Colette Annalise McCaffrey -- sharing a pic of the trio in the hospital shortly after her birth.

Olivia first announced her pregnancy in March ... and, she's gotten candid about her struggles with endometriosis and how it impacted her fertility journey.

In a 2022 episode of "Culpo Sisters," she shared her concerns, saying ... "Endometriosis can affect your fertility in a lot of different ways. There is so much that I don't know about what's going to happen in the future with that condition, and I worry all the time about my timeline. I feel like I have to have kids ASAP."