Olivia Culpo Defends Wedding Again After ‘Pick-Me’ Girl Criticism

Olivia Culpo's wedding day should've been the happiest of her life ... but the model has been forced to defend her nuptials from an unexpected amount of backlash.

ICYMI ... Olivia, who wed NFL star Christian McCaffrey in an extravagant ceremony in Rhode Island last weekend, hit back after TikToker Kennedy Bingham said her wedding dress lacked personality and gave off "pick-me" vibes.

Now, a different content creator, named Jess Weslie, has dropped a similar criticism on TikTok ... slamming Olivia's wedding makeup, which featured no mascara, no eyebrow pencil and no lip liner.

Again, Olivia was accused of giving off "pick-me" energy with her style choices. As the TikToker put it ... Vogue, who covered Olivia and Christian's wedding, gave far too much attention to the bride's makeup, which gave her "weird vibes."

Like with the previous critics, Olivia slid into the comments to defend her wedding look. She wrote ... "It was an interview….. they asked me what my makeup was……………………….."

Olivia was far kinder to Jess, who declared in her upload that she was a fan of the model. OC was a bit harsher with Kennedy .... remember, she accused the TikToker of being an "evil person" over the post.

Christian also chimed in, as he too slammed Kennedy's upload as an "evil thing."

Olivia also made a point to defend Dolce & Gabbana, the designer of her dress. In a post shared on Instagram, Olivia applauded her wedding gown as her "dream dress" and confessed she cried the first time she tried it on.