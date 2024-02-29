Travis Kelce Hangs With Christian McCaffrey, Olivia Culpo At Nobu

Travis Kelce and Christian McCaffrey aren't letting the Super Bowl results keep them from bro-ing down in Malibu -- 'cause that's exactly what they were doing on Hump Day.

The two dueling NFL superstars -- who faced off in Vegas a few weeks ago, with TK's team emerging victorious (again) -- were spotted enjoying each other's company at Nobu in Malibu on Wednesday.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is clearly staying busy while Taylor Swift does her thing in Singapore -- the next stop on her international tour. We're told he showed up at the famous hot spot around 8 PM, right around when CMC and his fiancée, Olivia Culpo, arrived.

It appears McCaffrey and Culpo were there for a Dolce Glow product event ... 'cause a handful of influencers and celebs like Becky G, Chrissy Teigen and Olivia's two sisters were also present. Unclear why Kelce was there ... but in any case, he was rolling with the crew.

We're told the two jocks got in separate cars as they left the restaurant ... but Kelce was trying like hell to avoid the paps on the scene (Taylor's really rubbing off on him, huh?)

In fact, Travis made his way through the kitchen to ultimately make his exit around midnight -- the same time as the engaged couple, who elected the standard route and didn't mind being photographed. For whatever reason, Travis has become camera-shy.

As for Kelce and McCaffrey ... it doesn't seem like they've been tight for very long -- the 49ers running back said back in November he met Travis for the first time during the 2023 offseason. And yet, they're hanging together shortly after the SB.

Play video content TMZ Studios

McCaffrey and Culpo are getting married soon ... so maybe Kelce asked for some pointers on how to pop the question??