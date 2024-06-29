NFL Superstar Christian McCaffrey, Model Olivia Culpo Get Married In Rhode Island

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo are officially husband and wife -- the San Francisco 49ers superstar running back and stunning model just tied the knot at an extravagant ceremony in Rhode Island.

TMZ Sports has learned ... the wildly attractive couple walked down the aisle in front of their closest family and friends at the Ocean House in Westerly, Rhode Island Saturday afternoon.

We got pics of the couple leaving the ceremony, walking up to excited friends and family to share in the happy moment ... they're holding hands and looking loving while beginning this next chapter of their lives together.

Culpo's fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models Brooke Nader, Cara Santana and Devon Windsor. We haven't heard which of McCaffrey's Niners teammates came out to support him -- but, we know Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece and Denmark and comedian Shane Gillis were in attendance ... talk about star-studded.

The whole event was storybook-esque ... featuring Culpo in a gorgeous custom Dolce & Gabbana dress -- shown in pics printed by Vogue -- at a gorgeous venue overlooking the Atlantic.

As we previously reported, CMC and OC first went public together during a trip to Mexico back in 2019 ... and were inseparable leading up to CMC's proposal in April 2023.

The two documented the whole week of celebrations prior to their wedding day ... including a private jet with "Mr. and Mrs." signage and decorations, fancy dinners and much more.