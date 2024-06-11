Christian McCaffrey Revealed As Madden NFL 25 Cover Athlete

The Madden NFL 25 cover athlete has been revealed ... and it's none other than San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey!!

EA Sports dropped the news on Tuesday ... marking the first time in decades the Niners have had one of their own grace the cover of the video game.

On top of that, it's the first time in 11 years the game gave a running back the honor since Adrian Peterson and Barry Sanders landed the cover for the 25th-anniversary installment of the franchise.

McCaffrey -- who recently inked a two-year contract extension with the 49ers -- shared his excitement over the announcement ... saying it was a "Lifelong Dream Come True."

EA Sports also explained the decision ... saying, "McCaffrey led San Francisco to Super Bowl LVIII last season and further cemented himself as one of the league’s most consistent and explosive players in the process."

"His 339 total touches, 2,023 scrimmage yards and 21 total touchdowns all represented NFL bests on the year, and he tied a league record with 17 straight games with a touchdown."

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was the cover star last season ... meaning the game once again is giving an offensive player the spotlight.

Raider fans may not be big fans of the cover ... considering it shows CMC running with some Vegas players trailing behind him.

It has been a solid week for the NFL superstar. In addition to the contract extension, he celebrated his 28th birthday and received a sweet post from his fiancée -- Olivia Culpo.