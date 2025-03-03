George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey Attend Shane Gillis' 'SNL' Episode

Shane Gillis had some familiar faces in the crowd for "Saturday Night Live" this weekend ... as San Francisco 49ers stars Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk were present for his hosting gig.

Kittle posted the trio's NYC adventure to his Instagram page on Sunday night ... sharing some behind-the-scenes flicks from Studio 8H -- including a selfie with Mike Myers, who played Elon Musk in the episode.

The group also posed together for a picture on the iconic stage ... and despite Shane rocking a Philadelphia Eagles hat -- who beat the 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship game -- the guys were all smiles.

It's no shock that the Niners hit up the comedian's hosting gig ... as Gillis was in attendance for McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo's wedding in Rhode Island in June 2024.

While Juszczyk called it "A night for the books" in the comment section, the episode was met with mixed reviews. Some enjoyed the edgy jokes and sketches, while others voiced their displeasure with the 37-year-old's overall performance.

Play video content A Fair One