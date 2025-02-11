George Kittle Attends WWE's Raw In Nashville, Hops In The Ring

Gets In On The Action, Too!

The NFL offseason is in full swing, and George Kittle is taking full advantage of his break from football ... not only sitting ringside for WWE's Raw, but also getting in on the action!

The 49ers star-tight end swung by the WWE event in Nashville Monday night ... hopping in the ring with the promotion's newest superstar and good friend -- Penta.

Rocking a red and gold luchador mask, the two entertained the crowd by hitting Penta's "Cero Miedo" line, which Kittle sometimes uses during his games. The two initially met in 2018 in New Orleans when WrestleMania was in town ... where they hit it off.

"I was instantly drawn to his swagger and demeanor, how he drew love from the crowd," Kittle told SI. "He was an exciting watch and when I was able to meet him, I learned that he is an awesome human being as well–I admire his Cero Miedo mindset."

It wasn't just the 31-year-old tight end who took in the action last night, former NFL wide receiver Golden Tate was also ringside -- slamming a beer when the camera was put on him.

Golden Tate and Bailey Zimmerman have been ALL IN tonight..



GOLDEN TATE IS SLUGGING A BEER #WWERaw #RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/rnrHXGWoIx — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 11, 2025 @PatMcAfeeShow