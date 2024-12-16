49ers To Suspend De'Vondre Campbell Over Refusal To Play

De'Vondre Campbell's refusal to play last week is going to cost him ... he's reportedly now being suspended without pay for the rest of the regular season over his decision.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on X on Monday Kyle Shanahan is planning to sit Campbell down for the final three games after he wouldn't take the field at the end of San Francisco's "Thursday Night Football" loss to the Rams.

With the Niners' playoff hopes all but squashed, the ban will almost certainly spell the end of Campbell's tenure in the Bay Area.

Campbell had signed a one-year, $5 million deal to play for Shanahan this offseason ... but after he was demoted following Dre Greelaw's return from injury, he clearly decided he no longer wanted to play for the coach and his team.

Campbell's squadmates made it known they were furious with him over the decision -- George Kittle and Charvarius Ward both ripped him, with Ward calling it "selfish s***."

Former NFL star Shawne Merriman told TMZ Sports he found the move to be so egregious, he wouldn't be surprised if no team ever signed him again.