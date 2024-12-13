49ers' George Kittle, Charvarius Ward Rip De'Vondre Campbell For Refusing To Play

Play video content X / @mattblively, San Francisco 49ers

De'Vondre Campbell is the least popular player in the San Francisco 49ers locker room at the moment ... with George Kittle and Charvarius Ward unleashing on their teammate for refusing to play during "Thursday Night Football."

According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, Campbell told the team in the third quarter he was done playing after logging 34 defensive snaps -- despite the Niners being short on linebackers with Dee Winters and Dre Greenlaw battling injuries.

His (safe to say) soon-to-be ex-teammates weren't happy with how he handled himself during the 12-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams ... with star tight end George Kittle ripping into Campbell in his postgame availability.

"I've never been around anybody that's ever done that, and I hope I'm never around anyone that does that again."

Charvarius Ward also didn't hold back ... saying what Campbell did was "selfish s***" and it "definitely hurt the team."

"That was some sucker stuff to me, in my opinion. [He's] probably gonna get cut soon."

It's been a rough season for the Niners -- they currently hold a 6-8 record and are sitting in last place in the NFC West -- and some wonder if Campbell's actions are a sign of Shanahan losing the locker room.

The 44-year-old coach disagreed with that notion ... saying he "hasn't lost anybody."

"I haven't lost anybody. If somebody doesn't want to play football it's pretty simple. Think our team and myself, we know how we feel about that."



