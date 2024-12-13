Kirk Herbstreit Ripped For Mis-IDing 49ers Star Trent Williams, 'Wrong Black Guy'

Kirk Herbstreit found himself in the crosshairs of annoyed social media users on Thursday night ... after he incorrectly identified injured 49ers star Trent Williams live on-air.

The embarrassing gaffe happened in the first quarter of San Francisco's tilt with the Rams ... when Herbstreit and play-by-play man Al Michaels were breaking down the Niners' offensive line issues on the "Thursday Night Football" broadcast.

"There's Trent Williams, who's a big part of the grit of that offensive line." - Kirk Herbstreit



One tiny problem... that was, uh, not Trent Williams... 😬 pic.twitter.com/hHmRMI5D17 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 13, 2024 @awfulannouncing

Cameras showed a close-up of SF practice squad member Nesta Jade Silvera ... but Herbstreit said, "And there's Trent Williams, who's a big part of the grit of that offensive line, and they miss him up front."

To make matters worse, Prime Video threw on a lower-third graphic that read "TRENT WILLIAMS" while Herbstreit was speaking.

Almost immediately, fans raced to their keyboards and blasted the visuals ... with former NFLer Emmanuel Acho writing, "Ummmm Thursday night football, that black man is NOT Trent Williams."

Ummmm Thursday night football, that black man is NOT Trent Williams.



I repeat, wrong black guy. @49ers pic.twitter.com/4NU8N8dVEp — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 13, 2024 @EmmanuelAcho

"I repeat, wrong black guy."

Ex-Chiefs O-lineman Geoff Schwartz added "Trent Williams looks different" with a crying emoji.

They found the actual Trent Williams eventually... pic.twitter.com/yFj7LDtuQb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 13, 2024 @awfulannouncing