Kirk Herbstreit's Son, Zak, Released From Hospital After Health Scare

Great news ... Kirk Herbstreit's son, Zak Herbstreit, a tight end at Ohio State, was released from the hospital after being admitted last week following a health scare.

A university spokesperson shared the news on Wednesday, telling The Columbus Dispatch Herbstreit was released from OSU's Wexner Medical Center, where he's been since Tuesday.

Details surrounding the health issue are still unknown at this time but Zak's ESPN analyst father published a note on his son's behalf earlier this week on social media, referencing his heart doctors, who were diligently working to get him back to full strength.

"I have some of the best cardiologists looking after me, and I am beyond appreciative," Zak said in the note on Tuesday. "We are doing a number of tests and conjuring a plan to ensure that I will be able to be back to feeling normal again."

"I appreciate the overwhelming support over the past couple of days. I am feeling good and hope to be out of the hospital soon."

Thankfully, that day came just about 24 hours later as he was discharged from the medical center on Wednesday.

Zak was a walk-on when he joined OSU in 2021 ... following in the family tradition of Buckeyes athletes, joining his father, mother, and grandfather.