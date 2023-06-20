Kirk Herbstreit's Son, Zak, Hospitalized

Kirk Herbstreit's son, Zak -- a junior tight end for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team -- was hospitalized Tuesday with an undisclosed health issue, the school announced.

Details surrounding the situation have not been disclosed ... but officials described Zak's condition as "stable," and said he is being monitored and evaluated at OSU's Wexner Medical Center.

The ESPN analyst spoke about the news to ABC 6 in Columbus ... saying, "His family is with him and appreciate everyone's concerns and prayers."

Zak is a third-generation Buckeye -- his dad and grandfather, Jim, were both captains for the Buckeyes. His mother, Alison, was also a cheerleader at OSU.

Zak was recently featured in a Father's Day video with his OSU teammates ... where he gave a special shout-out to his dad.

"This journey hasn't been easy for me, but you have been there every step of the way. I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you."