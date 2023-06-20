Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kirk Herbstreit's Son, Zak, Hospitalized

Kirk Herbstreit's Son, Zak Ohio State Tight End Hospitalized

6/20/2023 10:26 AM PT
zak herbstreit kirk herbstreit
OhioState/Getty

Kirk Herbstreit's son, Zak -- a junior tight end for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team -- was hospitalized Tuesday with an undisclosed health issue, the school announced.

Details surrounding the situation have not been disclosed ... but officials described Zak's condition as "stable," and said he is being monitored and evaluated at OSU's Wexner Medical Center.

zak herbstreit
Getty

The ESPN analyst spoke about the news to ABC 6 in Columbus ... saying, "His family is with him and appreciate everyone's concerns and prayers."

Zak is a third-generation Buckeye -- his dad and grandfather, Jim, were both captains for the Buckeyes. His mother, Alison, was also a cheerleader at OSU.

Zak was recently featured in a Father's Day video with his OSU teammates ... where he gave a special shout-out to his dad.

"This journey hasn't been easy for me, but you have been there every step of the way. I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you."

Kirk responded ... saying, "Love you Zak!!! So proud of you!!"

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later