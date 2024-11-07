Kirk Herbstreit's Famous Dog, Ben, Dies

Tragedy has struck the Herbstreit household ... Kirk Herbstreit just revealed his famous dog, Ben Herbstreit, has died.

The renowned football commentator said on his X page Thursday morning that he and his family were forced to let their pooch go after vets said the cancer the dog had been battling had spread to his organs.

This is really hard to write but so many of you have loved and cared about Ben that I wanted to let you know. We found out today the cancer had spread throughout Bens organs and there was nothing left we could do-we had to let him go. I’ve had dogs my whole life but Ben was 1 on… pic.twitter.com/jDvPTbNv2M — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 7, 2024 @KirkHerbstreit

"I've had dogs my whole life," Kirk said in announcing the sad news, "but Ben was 1 on 1."

Kirk stated that Ben "was smart-loving-gentle-patient-inquisitive-and welcoming to all" -- and added that the two had developed their own way of communicating.

"He and I understood each other and had each others backs," Kirk said. "He was with me more than anyone at home and traveling with me for work. Such an easy going companion."

"Hard day-but he will live within all of us forever," Kirk said.

Ben gained fame over the last few years ... as Kirk would bring him around football stadiums all over the country while he performed his broadcasting gigs.

The pup would roam around fields -- and became a fast favorite amongst players, coaches and even Kirk's colleagues.

It's now unclear if Kirk will still broadcast the Bengals vs. Ravens game later Thursday in wake of Ben's passing.

"God please bless his majestic soul," Kirk said, "and thank you for putting him in my life for the last 10 years a true blessing."