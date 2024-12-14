Shawne Merriman Thinks 49ers' De'Vondre Campbell's NFL Career Likely Over

Play video content

It takes a lifetime to build a good reputation, and a single moment to ruin one ... and Shawne Merriman says that's exactly what 49ers LB De'Vondre Campbell is about to experience!

"I think his reputation is done. I'd be shocked if another team decides to pick him up after the season because he now is going to be deemed unreliable," the retired former All-Pro told Babcock on the TMZ Sports TV show (airs nightly on FS1) on Friday.

Of course, we're referencing an incident in the 3rd quarter of the Rams vs. 49ers Thursday Night Football game when the 9-year NFL vet refused to enter the game once Dre Greenlaw, who just replaced him in the starting lineup, went down with a leg injury.

Campbell's teammates, including Charvarius Ward and George Kittle, ripped the Niners defender after the loss.

"I've seen a lot of things, been around a lot of things, and I knew what was going to come from this when he refused to go back in the game. It's one of these things that you build up your career, you do everything possible, and this one incident is what you're going to be labeled as going forward, no matter what happens."

Shawne continued ... "He's not going to be there on the team after this year, so whatever new team he goes to, if a team decides to pick him up, he's going to be labeled as that. There's no getting out of this. It's a shame because that one second to make a decision kind of erases everything you've done in your career."

If De'Vondre is playing football in the NFL next season, it won't be with the Niners ... the team's made it clear they're moving on, despite the fact he's a good player -- the correct decision according to Merriman.

"A hundred percent. I think Kyle Shanahan, the organization had to set the tone to let everyone know that this is not going to be tolerated here."

As for whether De'Vondre can save whatever's left of his career, the former 12th overall pick Shawne says, "He has to come out with a very heartfelt message."

"Everybody, I think, will start to understand at that critical time that he made a very, very dumb decision. And at least put him in a position to have an opportunity somewhere else. If he doesn't say anything, he's done. I just don't see another team taking a chance on someone that you can't count on."