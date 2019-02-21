Tyler Eifert Flaunts Surgically Repaired Ankle After Bone-Snapping Injury

Remember that disgusting bone-snapping injury Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert suffered in 2018???
Dude's doing MUCH better now ... crushing foot drills with a big smile on his face as he preps for his big comeback in 2019!!!
TE suffered a gruesome injury on Sept. 30 against the Falcons, when he got pummeled by linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, who awkwardly fell on Tyler's right ankle and snapped it sideways.
Relive the experience below (or don't. We wouldn't blame you one bit. It's so nasty).
Tyler Eifert ankle injury. Poor guy has the worst luck with injuries.— Donny Moore (@Donny_Moore) September 30, 2018
(weak stomachs look away)#CINvsATL pic.twitter.com/DhsvA4xv4u
Eifert appears to have put the horrific experience behind him ... rippin' through a set of drills in a workout vid he posted Thursday.
"Looks a lot better than the last time you saw my ankle! #LETSGO," Eifert says.
Tyler's been dealing with injuries every season since 2014. Here's hoping he ends the streak in 2019!!!