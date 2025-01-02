George Kittle Gifts 49ers WAGs Olivia Culpo, Kristin Juszczyk Personalized Pet Rugs

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was more like Santa Paws this holiday season ... 'cause he treated team WAGs Olivia Culpo and Kristin Juszczyk to some pet-centric gifts -- personalized portrait rugs of their beloved furry pets!!!

TMZ Sports has learned Kittle contacted designer Angel Arreola to make special pieces for the wives of his teammates, Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk.

Play video content Instagram / @doublearugs

The theme was pretty obvious ... their four-legged friends.

Kristin -- a fashion designer who married Juszczyk in 2019 -- has two beautiful white Samoyed dogs named Mozzarella and Pierogi ... and Arreola stitched two mats of their faces together to make a nice, 3.5-foot carpet.

McCaffrey and Olivia -- who recently tied the knot this past offseason -- have an adorable toy golden doodle named Oliver Sprinkles, who happens to be a big deal on Instagram with thousands of followers.

Arreola constructed a soft brown mat for the internet celebrity ... making sure to include all his notable curls.

We're told it took Arreola about four to six hours to create each rug ... after nearly two days of gluing and drying.

As for the price, we're told each special item ranges from $450 to $525.