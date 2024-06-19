Travis Kelce, George Kittle Party In Nashville, Rile Up Rowdy Hot Spot

Play video content Instagram / @clairekittle

Travis Kelce's whirlwind offseason continued in Nashville on Tuesday ... the Chiefs star was spotted in the city livin' it up with George Kittle!!!

Taylor Swift's boyfriend flew in to the party town this week to help Kittle and Greg Olsen throw a massive event for their "Tight End University" ... and following some afternoon activities with the guys, he blew off a little steam with the duo in the evening.

Travis on stage at the Tight Ends & Friends concert! @tkelce pic.twitter.com/6M3gwDyccS — Travis Kelce Fan Page (@traviskelce_fan) June 19, 2024 @traviskelce_fan

The three hit the stage at the Brooklyn Bowl -- and got the crowd ready for a special "Tight Ends & Friends" show that featured performances from Jelly Roll, Jon Pardi and more.

Kittle intially got the people going -- before Kelce hopped on the mic ... and told the packed house, "Let's f***ing rock!"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kelce and Kittle were then seen slamming some beers on the side of the stage.

The future Hall of Famer is expected to remain in town for a few more days -- as TEU has a few other events planned for the week.

It's, of course, just the latest fun stop for Kelce since he and the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII ... he's been spotted all over the globe, most recently in Kansas City where he got his latest title bling.