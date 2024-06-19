Travis Kelce Addresses Chiefs Super Bowl Ring Typo, 'I Don't Give a S***'

Play video content New Heights / Wave Sports + Entertainment

Travis Kelce couldn't care less about his new Super Bowl ring being factually incorrect ... saying the glaring typo is actually pretty awesome!!

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar weighed in on his team's recent championship celebration on the latest "New Heights" podcast episode on Wednesday ... and when his brother, Jason, mentioned the now-popular oopsie -- the Miami Dolphins being listed as a No.7 playoff seed instead of No. 6 -- Travis admitted he likes it.

"I don't give a s***," Travis said when asked if he was going to get the error fixed. "No, I like it that we didn't give a f*** about what seed Miami was in. F*** it. Yeah, they were the seventh. Who cares?"

In fact, Travis even claimed it makes the bling all that more special ... and ultimately, it doesn't change how he views it one bit.

"I think it makes it more unique -- like, 'Oh, yeah, hey, we made it really detailed and oops, we screwed up. This makes it more exclusive.'"

"We screwed up about something that means nothing."

Play video content Instagram/@jostensinc

Despite not giving a flying F about the error, Travis said he personally prefers last year's SB ring for one major reason -- it's much easier to rock in public, since the top pops off so it can be worn like a pendant.

Play video content 6/14/24