Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Ring Has Glaring Error

The Kansas City Chiefs' new diamond-clad Super Bowl ring is one of the biggest and gaudiest in the history of the NFL ... but unfortunately for the team, it also has a glaring error on it.

The mistake is on the inside band of the ring, where in order to celebrate the path that Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce took to earn their third championship in the last five years, K.C. officials had each of their postseason victories inscribed.

Their wins over the Dolphins, Bills, Ravens and then the 49ers were all accurately portrayed. The problem, however, was next to Miami's AFC playoff seeding number.

You can see the ring states the 'Fins were the No. 7 seed when the Chiefs took them down at Arrowhead Stadium in January. But, Miami was actually the No. 6 seed.

It was the Steelers who were the real No. 7 seed.

Unclear who's responsible for the error -- we've reached out to the jewelry maker, Jostens, for comment ... but so far, no word back yet.

It's also not yet known if the Kansas City Chiefs have plans to take back the rings and correct the typo.