George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk Hug Wives In Cute Touchdown Celebration

San Francisco 49ers stars George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk are the frontrunners for the most heart-warming touchdown celebration of the season ... as the two commemorated a score by hugging their wives in the stands!!

Kittle caught a nine-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy to put the 49ers up 12 against the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter on "Thursday Night Football" ... and did his usual celebration before starting to trot back to the team's sideline.

Kittle and Jusczcyk celebrate with their wives in the stands 😂 pic.twitter.com/tlYvpjfmUU — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2024 @NFL

But Juszczyk realized their wives were sitting field level on that end of the stadium ... and the two promptly ran over and did their own Lambeau-style leap into their arms!!

Before the night was out ... Juszczyk scored his own rushing touchdown -- and squeezed in one more wholesome celebration with his significant other while putting the game on ice.

Both Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk manifested the moment well before kickoff ... as Kristin posted to her Instagram story she was hoping they would score -- saying, "They could jump to us!!!"

Play video content

While the couples will undoubtedly never forget those touchdown scores, it also marked a key win against the Niners' NFC West rivals.