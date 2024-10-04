NFL Star-Turned-Actor Vernon Davis Praises Travis Kelce's 'Grotesquerie' Debut

Play video content TMZSports.com

Vernon Davis says Travis Kelce did not look like a fish out of water in his "Grotesquerie" debut ... in fact, the former NFL star who's now an actor says the Chiefs tight end "seemed like a natural to me!"

The ex-SF 49er heaped the praise on Kelce while chatting with Harvey and Babcock on "TMZ Live" on Thursday -- some 24 hours after Travis showed off his acting chops on Ryan Murphy's new FX show.

Exclusive clip of Travis in Grotesquerie! pic.twitter.com/gzdeaPnTvk — Travis Kelce Fan Page (@traviskelce_fan) October 2, 2024 @traviskelce_fan

Davis, who just recently acted alongside Morgan Freeman in "The Ritual Killer," told the guys he thought Kelce crushed it ... saying straight up, "He did a wonderful job."

"His acting was on point," Davis added. "He was very poised."

I can’t wait to hear @JasonKelce reaction after this scene 🤣 pic.twitter.com/iM9d46oitI — Travis Kelce Fan Page (@traviskelce_fan) October 3, 2024 @traviskelce_fan

If you didn't catch it -- don't worry, we won't spoil too much -- but Kelce plays a former stripper who's now a nurse. In some of his big scenes, TK appeared to be trying to woo Niecy Nash's character, Detective Lois Tryon.

Early reviews from social media users (and Swifties everywhere) have largely been positive -- and it's clear Davis doesn't think they're just blowing smoke.

As for his advice on how Kelce should balance football, fame and the silver screen going forward ... Davis is warning the future Hall of Famer to make sure he doesn't put too much on his plate.