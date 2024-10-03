Travis Kelce Plays Flirty Ex-Stripper In 'Grotesquerie' Debut

Travis Kelce finally made his big "Grotesquerie" debut ... and the takeaway is the Kansas City Chiefs superstar's role is not all that different from his real-life persona -- 'cause the dude's got a way with the ladies!!

The three-time Super Bowl champ hit the screen during the third episode of the Ryan Murphy show on Wednesday ... introducing himself as Ed Lachlan, who works at the hospital where Niecy Nash's character's husband is receiving treatment.

Exclusive clip of Travis in Grotesquerie! pic.twitter.com/gzdeaPnTvk — Travis Kelce Fan Page (@traviskelce_fan) October 2, 2024 @traviskelce_fan

We're not gonna give away all the deets in case y'all want to catch up ... but Kelce's screen time -- and there's quite a lot -- is filled with mackin' on Nash's Detective Lois Tryon.

In fact, Kelce opens up in one scene ... revealing his character's interesting past -- being a dancer at a male strip club in Juno, Alaska, where he was "jiggling it for horny mamas coming off of cruise ships."

I can’t wait to hear @JasonKelce reaction after this scene 🤣 pic.twitter.com/iM9d46oitI — Travis Kelce Fan Page (@traviskelce_fan) October 3, 2024 @traviskelce_fan

"I rocked a banana hammock with the name 'Big Peter and his Banana Splitter.'"

Naturally, the Swifties tuning in flooded social media with their reactions ... and the majority of them praised Taylor Swift's man for his acting chops.