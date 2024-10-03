Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Travis Kelce Plays Flirty Ex-Stripper In 'Grotesquerie' Debut

Travis Kelce Rizzes Up Niecy Nash!!! ... In 'Grotesquerie' Debut

Travis Kelce
FX

Travis Kelce finally made his big "Grotesquerie" debut ... and the takeaway is the Kansas City Chiefs superstar's role is not all that different from his real-life persona -- 'cause the dude's got a way with the ladies!!

The three-time Super Bowl champ hit the screen during the third episode of the Ryan Murphy show on Wednesday ... introducing himself as Ed Lachlan, who works at the hospital where Niecy Nash's character's husband is receiving treatment.

We're not gonna give away all the deets in case y'all want to catch up ... but Kelce's screen time -- and there's quite a lot -- is filled with mackin' on Nash's Detective Lois Tryon.

In fact, Kelce opens up in one scene ... revealing his character's interesting past -- being a dancer at a male strip club in Juno, Alaska, where he was "jiggling it for horny mamas coming off of cruise ships."

"I rocked a banana hammock with the name 'Big Peter and his Banana Splitter.'"

Naturally, the Swifties tuning in flooded social media with their reactions ... and the majority of them praised Taylor Swift's man for his acting chops.

Kelce's character will appear in the rest of the season ... and while we're sure there will be more flirty moments, it's also a Murphy project -- so expect things to get dark for Mr. Lachlan real quick.

related articles